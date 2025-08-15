Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

WATCH: Mountain America Stadium brings premium seating, revamped concessions

The ASU's first home game is on August 30 at 7 p.m. against NAU
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted

TEMPE, AZ — As Arizona State University's football season approaches, Mountain America Stadium has upgraded its fan experience with a new premium seating area and revamped concessions, featuring the ‘Huss Hideout’ in collaboration with Huss Brewing.

Watch the highlights below!

Mountain America Stadium brings premium seating, revamped concessions for new ASU football

The Sun Devils’ first home game at Mountain America Stadium will be on August 30 at 7 p.m. when they face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

More Things to Do stories:
Suns Lakers Basketball

Things To Do

The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2025-26 schedule

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events August 15-17.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Noche Latina with Phoenix Mercury, Night Trip Festival & more!

Zack Perry
Harkins' ‘KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event’

Things To Do

Harkins to host two-day ‘KPop Demon Hunters: A Sing-Along Event’

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen