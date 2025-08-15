WATCH: Mountain America Stadium brings premium seating, revamped concessions

TEMPE, AZ — As Arizona State University's football season approaches, Mountain America Stadium has upgraded its fan experience with a new premium seating area and revamped concessions, featuring the ‘Huss Hideout’ in collaboration with Huss Brewing.

The Sun Devils’ first home game at Mountain America Stadium will be on August 30 at 7 p.m. when they face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.