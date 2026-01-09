Swiftie Liftie: Valley fitness coach creates workouts to Taylor Swift's music

PHOENIX — If your New Year’s resolution involves moving more, a brand-new workout for Taylor Swift fans is leading a trend that’s about to sweep the nation!

The Swiftie Liftie Club is the brainchild of Alexy Posner from Phoenix, who tells ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley, “This isn’t about being perfect or pushing past pain, this is about having fun!”

Powered entirely by the music of Taylor Swift, the Valley-based fitness coach came up with the idea while teaching group fitness classes at Groundwrk Phoenix.

“The studio can be dark, but I'm the girl who shows up in pink ready to play Taylor!"

Powers Imagery/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP Taylor Swift performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)

That was about a year ago.

Posner says she wanted to build something fun that didn’t feel intimidating for those who may not always venture into a traditional gym culture.

“Every movement is timed to the beat of Swift’s biggest hits! Singing along is encouraged!”

Swiftie Liftie Club hosts pop-ups once a month at different locations around the Valley, using dumbbells or resistance bands depending on the space.

Posner tells ABC15 she plans to expand the concept nationally this year, with pop-up classes already planned in Los Angeles and New York.

On Sunday, January 11, the group will host an outdoor workout at The Park at PV in north Phoenix (12750 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85032) from 10-11 a.m.

You will need to bring your own exercise mat and some water.

Registration is required here.

The $5 entry fee goes directly to the Arizona Animal Welfare League, supporting animals in need across the Valley.