WATCH: Valley graduate now representing the Navy on one of the most prestigious stages

Hand-selected and rigorously trained, he now stands among the sailors trusted to carry out the Navy’s most visible traditions with precision and pride.
Just months after leaving Ironwood High School in Glendale, Seaman Peter Nguyen has completed elite training and earned a spot in the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.
GLENDALE, AZ — Just months after leaving Ironwood High School in Glendale, Seaman Peter Nguyen has completed elite training and earned a spot in the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

This is the unit selected to perform at presidential inaugurations and some of the nation’s highest-profile ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Hand-selected and rigorously trained, he now stands among the sailors trusted to carry out the Navy’s most visible traditions with precision and pride.

In the video player above, hear from the teachers who watched his journey begin — and who say they’re proud to see one of their own representing the country at the highest level.

