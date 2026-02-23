Proposed ICE facility in Surprise to be used for intake, short-term transfers

SURPRISE, AZ — Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released more details Monday on the proposed ICE processing facility in Surprise.

According to Noem, the Surprise site is under consideration to serve as a 500- to 1,500-bed processing facility that will be used for intake and short-term transfers of undocumented immigrants.

The average length of stay would be three to seven days.

In a statement provided by Congressman Paul Gosar, it read, in part, "DHS further indicated that ICE anticipates onboarding such facilities by the end of Fiscal Year 2026, subject to the procurement process and available funding."

Secretary Noem outlined that the facility would follow ICE National Detention Standards, include a fully staffed on-site medical unit, reimburse local partners for emergency services, and maintain robust security staffing to ensure the safety of detainees, personnel, and surrounding communities.

These details were revealed in a letter that Noem sent to Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

