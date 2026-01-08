Bruno Mars announces 'The Romantic Tour' with Glendale stop at State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — Bruno Mars announced The Romantic Tour will make a stop at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 14, 2026.

The tour spans nearly 40 shows across North America, Europe, and the UK, making it one of the biggest global outings of 2026, according to a news release sent to ABC15.

The shows launch on April 10 in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak will join Mars on all dates as DJ Pee .Wee. Additional support comes from Victoria Monét, RAYE and Leon Thomas on select shows.

The tour supports Mars' fourth solo album, "The Romantic," arriving February 27.

Tickets become available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, January 14. General on-sale begins January 15 at 12 p.m. local time at BrunoMars.com.

Mars' last full headline tour was the 24K Magic World Tour, which launched in 2017.