Huss Brewing to open taproom at ASU football stadium

A partnership between Tempe-based Huss Brewing Co. and Arizona State University’s athletic department inked earlier this year will bring a Huss-branded taproom to Mountain America Stadium in time for the 2025 college football season.

During the Sun Devils football season, which starts on Aug. 30 with the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks coming to Tempe, fans will be able to get locally brewed craft beer in the air-conditioned Huss Hideout space inside Mountain America Stadium.

The partnership between Huss and ASU started July 1 and as part of the deal Huss was named the “official craft beer partner of Sun Devil Athletics.”

As part of the deal, Huss has introduced a new beer, Devil’s Halo Lager – which is the new official craft beer of Sun Devil Athletics.

