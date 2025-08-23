WATCH: Scottsdale's Chuck Goad is the world's oldest certified personal trainer

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — At McCormick Ranch’s LA Fitness, 86-year-old Chuck Goad isn’t just the oldest certified personal trainer in the world; he’s become a beloved example of living life to the fullest.

Newly recognized by Guinness World Records, Chuck, a former television stuntman, has become a living example of how to stay strong, healthy, and full of life well into your 80s.

He is cherished by clients and coworkers alike; his workouts are as much about building community as building muscle.

ABC15 met Chuck at his home in Scottsdale, took the route of his daily walk with him to the local gym, and heard from those who cherish him.

