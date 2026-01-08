Man, woman shot by federal agents in Portland: Police

Two people were shot by federal agents in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday, according to local police.

Portland police officers responding to a call for help shortly before 2:30 p.m. local time found a man and woman with "apparent gunshot wounds," according to the police department.

"Officers confirmed that federal agents had been involved in a shooting," the Portland Police Department said in a statement, adding, "Portland Police were not involved in the incident."

Federal agents involved in the shooting are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, not Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to sources.

Police officers applied a tourniquet and called for emergency medical personnel, and the two shooting victims were transported to a hospital, police said. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

The man who had been shot called for help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside Street, where both victims were found, according to Portland Police. The shooting occurred a short time earlier, some 3 miles away, on the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street, according to police.

The FBI is responding to the scene, sources said.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day urged calm amid "heightened emotion" following a deadly ICE officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"We are still in the early stages of this incident," Day said in a statement. "We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more."

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson called the incident "deeply troubling" while also calling on residents to "show up with calm and purpose during this difficult time."

"Portland does not respond to violence with violence," he said in a statement. "We respond with clarity, unity, and a commitment to justice. We must stand together to protect Portland."

Wilson called on ICE to end all operations in Portland pending the completion of a full investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.