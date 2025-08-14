The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2025-26 schedule, highlighting key matchups at PHX Arena

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced their 2025-26 schedule, starting with a home game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22.
"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights," read a news release from the organization.
Here's a look at the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule:
OCTOBER
- HOME GAME: Wednesday. 22 vs. SACRAMENTO
- Friday 24 at LA Clippers
- Saturday 25 at Denver
- Monday 27 at Utah
- HOME GAME: Wednesday 29 vs. MEMPHIS
- HOME GAME: Friday 31 vs. UTAH
NOVEMBER
- HOME GAME: Sunday 2 vs SAN ANTONIO
- Tuesday 4 at Golden State
- HOME GAME: Thursday 6 vs LA CLIPPERS
- Saturday 8 at LA Clippers
- HOME GAME: Mon. 10 vs NEW ORLEANS
- Wednesday 12 at Dallas
- HOME GAME: Thursday 13 vs. INDIANA
- HOME GAME: Sunday vs. 16 ATLANTA
- Tuesday 18 at Portland
- HOME GAME: Friday 21 vs. MINNESOTA
- HOME GAME: Sunday 23 vs. SAN ANTONIO
- HOME GAME: Monday 24 vs. HOUSTON
- Wednesday 26 at Sacramento
- Friday 28 at Oklahoma City
- HOME GAME: Saturday 29 vs. DENVER
DECEMBER
- Monday 1 at L.A. Lakers
- Friday 5 at Houston
- Monday 8 at Minnesota
- 9-16 Emirates NBA Cup 2025
- HOME GAME: Thursday 18 vs. GOLDEN STATE
- Saturday 20 at Golden State 6:30
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 23 vs. L.A. LAKERS
- Friday 26 at New Orleans
- Saturday 27 at New Orleans
- Monday 29 at Washington
- Wednesday 31 at Cleveland
JANUARY
- HOME GAME: Friday 2 vs. SACRAMENTO
- HOME GAME: Sunday 4 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY
- Monday 5 at Houston
- Wednesday 7 at Memphis
- HOME GAME: Friday 9 vs. NEW YORK
- HOME GAME: Sunday 11 vs. WASHINGTON
- Tuesday 13 at Miami
- Thursday 15 at Detroit
- Saturday 17 at New York
- Monday 19 at Brooklyn
- Tuesday 20 at Philadelphia
- Friday 23 at Atlanta
- HOME GAME: Sunday 25 vs. MIAMI
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 27 vs. BROOKLYN
- HOME GAME: Thursday 29 vs. DETROIT
- HOME GAME: Friday 30 vs. CLEVELAND
FEBRUARY
- HOME GAME: Sunday 1 vs. LA CLIPPERS
- Tuesday 3 at Portland
- HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. GOLDEN STATE
- HOME GAME: Saturday 7 vs. PHILADELPHIA
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 10 vs. DALLAS
- HOME GAME: Wednesday 11 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY
- 13-15 NBA All-Star 2026 – Los Angeles
- Thursday 19 at San Antonio (Austin)
- HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. ORLANDO
- HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. PORTLAND
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. BOSTON
- HOME GAME: Thursday 26 vs. L.A. LAKERS
MARCH
- Tuesday3 at Sacramento
- HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. CHICAGO
- HOME GAME: Friday 6 vs. NEW ORLEANS
- HOME GAME: Sunday 8 vs. CHARLOTTE
- Tuesday 10 at Milwaukee
- Thursday 12 at Indiana
- Friday 13 at Toronto
- Monday 16 at Boston
- Tuesday 17 at Minnesota
- Thursday 19 at San Antonio
- HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. MILWAUKEE
- HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. TORONTO
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. DENVER
- HOME GAME: Saturday 28 vs. UTAH
- Monday 30 at Memphis 5:00
- Tuesday 31 at Orlando 4:00
APRIL
- Thursday 2 at Charlotte
- Sunday 5 at Chicago
- HOME GAME: Tuesday 7 vs. HOUSTON
- HOME GAME: Wednesday 8 vs. DALLAS
- Friday 10 at L.A. Lakers
- Sunday 12 at Oklahoma City
