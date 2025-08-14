Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2025-26 schedule, highlighting key matchups at PHX Arena

First home game is against the Sacramento Kings on October 22
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced their 2025-26 schedule, starting with a home game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22.

"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights," read a news release from the organization.

Here's a look at the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule:

OCTOBER

  • HOME GAME: Wednesday. 22 vs. SACRAMENTO
  • Friday 24 at LA Clippers
  • Saturday 25 at Denver
  • Monday 27 at Utah
  • HOME GAME: Wednesday 29 vs. MEMPHIS
  • HOME GAME: Friday 31 vs. UTAH

NOVEMBER

  • HOME GAME: Sunday 2 vs SAN ANTONIO
  • Tuesday 4 at Golden State
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 6 vs LA CLIPPERS
  • Saturday 8 at LA Clippers
  • HOME GAME: Mon. 10 vs NEW ORLEANS
  • Wednesday 12 at Dallas
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 13 vs. INDIANA
  • HOME GAME: Sunday vs. 16 ATLANTA
  • Tuesday 18 at Portland
  • HOME GAME: Friday 21 vs. MINNESOTA
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 23 vs. SAN ANTONIO
  • HOME GAME: Monday 24 vs. HOUSTON
  • Wednesday 26 at Sacramento
  • Friday 28 at Oklahoma City
  • HOME GAME: Saturday 29 vs. DENVER

DECEMBER

  • Monday 1 at L.A. Lakers
  • Friday 5 at Houston
  • Monday 8 at Minnesota
    • 9-16 Emirates NBA Cup 2025
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 18 vs. GOLDEN STATE
  • Saturday 20 at Golden State 6:30
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 23 vs. L.A. LAKERS
  • Friday 26 at New Orleans
  • Saturday 27 at New Orleans
  • Monday 29 at Washington
  • Wednesday 31 at Cleveland

JANUARY

  • HOME GAME: Friday 2 vs. SACRAMENTO
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 4 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY
  • Monday 5 at Houston
  • Wednesday 7 at Memphis
  • HOME GAME: Friday 9 vs. NEW YORK
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 11 vs. WASHINGTON
  • Tuesday 13 at Miami
  • Thursday 15 at Detroit
  • Saturday 17 at New York
  • Monday 19 at Brooklyn
  • Tuesday 20 at Philadelphia
  • Friday 23 at Atlanta
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 25 vs. MIAMI
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 27 vs. BROOKLYN
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 29 vs. DETROIT
  • HOME GAME: Friday 30 vs. CLEVELAND

FEBRUARY

  • HOME GAME: Sunday 1 vs. LA CLIPPERS
  • Tuesday 3 at Portland
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. GOLDEN STATE
  • HOME GAME: Saturday 7 vs. PHILADELPHIA
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 10 vs. DALLAS
  • HOME GAME: Wednesday 11 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY
    • 13-15 NBA All-Star 2026 – Los Angeles
  • Thursday 19 at San Antonio (Austin)
  • HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. ORLANDO
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. PORTLAND
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. BOSTON
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 26 vs. L.A. LAKERS

MARCH

  • Tuesday3 at Sacramento
  • HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. CHICAGO
  • HOME GAME: Friday 6 vs. NEW ORLEANS
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 8 vs. CHARLOTTE
  • Tuesday 10 at Milwaukee
  • Thursday 12 at Indiana
  • Friday 13 at Toronto
  • Monday 16 at Boston
  • Tuesday 17 at Minnesota
  • Thursday 19 at San Antonio
  • HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. MILWAUKEE
  • HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. TORONTO
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. DENVER
  • HOME GAME: Saturday 28 vs. UTAH
  • Monday 30 at Memphis 5:00
  • Tuesday 31 at Orlando 4:00

APRIL

  • Thursday 2 at Charlotte
  • Sunday 5 at Chicago
  • HOME GAME: Tuesday 7 vs. HOUSTON
  • HOME GAME: Wednesday 8 vs. DALLAS
  • Friday 10 at L.A. Lakers
  • Sunday 12 at Oklahoma City

Catch the NBA action on ABC15, your court-side channel for several games this season- check out the schedule here.

Slam dunk deals

Last season, the Phoenix Suns unveiled a value menu for food items at games with items priced at just $2 each. Fans can get all five items - hot dogs, chips, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a bottle of water - for a total of $10. Read more about the $2 items, right here.

