The Phoenix Suns have unveiled their 2025-26 schedule, highlighting key matchups at PHX Arena

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns announced their 2025-26 schedule, starting with a home game against the Sacramento Kings on October 22.

"The longest homestand of the season for the Suns is five games from Jan. 25 – Feb 1, which is part of a stretch with 16 out of 19 games at PHX Arena between Jan. 25 – March 8. The team’s longest road trip will be two six-game stretches from Jan. 13 – 23 against Eastern Conference teams and from March 10 – 19. The Suns are slated for 16 back-to-back sets, including seven times playing home games on consecutive nights," read a news release from the organization.

Here's a look at the Suns' complete 2025-26 regular-season schedule:

OCTOBER

HOME GAME: Wednesday. 22 vs. SACRAMENTO

Friday 24 at LA Clippers

Saturday 25 at Denver

Monday 27 at Utah

HOME GAME: Wednesday 29 vs. MEMPHIS

HOME GAME: Friday 31 vs. UTAH



NOVEMBER

HOME GAME: Sunday 2 vs SAN ANTONIO

Tuesday 4 at Golden State

HOME GAME: Thursday 6 vs LA CLIPPERS

Saturday 8 at LA Clippers

HOME GAME: Mon. 10 vs NEW ORLEANS

Wednesday 12 at Dallas

HOME GAME: Thursday 13 vs. INDIANA

HOME GAME: Sunday vs. 16 ATLANTA

Tuesday 18 at Portland

HOME GAME: Friday 21 vs. MINNESOTA

HOME GAME: Sunday 23 vs. SAN ANTONIO

HOME GAME: Monday 24 vs. HOUSTON

Wednesday 26 at Sacramento

Friday 28 at Oklahoma City

HOME GAME: Saturday 29 vs. DENVER

DECEMBER

Monday 1 at L.A. Lakers

Friday 5 at Houston

Monday 8 at Minnesota

9-16 Emirates NBA Cup 2025

HOME GAME: Thursday 18 vs. GOLDEN STATE

Saturday 20 at Golden State 6:30

HOME GAME: Tuesday 23 vs. L.A. LAKERS

Friday 26 at New Orleans

Saturday 27 at New Orleans

Monday 29 at Washington

Wednesday 31 at Cleveland



JANUARY

HOME GAME: Friday 2 vs. SACRAMENTO

HOME GAME: Sunday 4 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY

Monday 5 at Houston

Wednesday 7 at Memphis

HOME GAME: Friday 9 vs. NEW YORK

HOME GAME: Sunday 11 vs. WASHINGTON

Tuesday 13 at Miami

Thursday 15 at Detroit

Saturday 17 at New York

Monday 19 at Brooklyn

Tuesday 20 at Philadelphia

Friday 23 at Atlanta

HOME GAME: Sunday 25 vs. MIAMI

HOME GAME: Tuesday 27 vs. BROOKLYN

HOME GAME: Thursday 29 vs. DETROIT

HOME GAME: Friday 30 vs. CLEVELAND



FEBRUARY

HOME GAME: Sunday 1 vs. LA CLIPPERS

Tuesday 3 at Portland

HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. GOLDEN STATE

HOME GAME: Saturday 7 vs. PHILADELPHIA

HOME GAME: Tuesday 10 vs. DALLAS

HOME GAME: Wednesday 11 vs. OKLAHOMA CITY

13-15 NBA All-Star 2026 – Los Angeles

Thursday 19 at San Antonio (Austin)

HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. ORLANDO

HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. PORTLAND

HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. BOSTON

HOME GAME: Thursday 26 vs. L.A. LAKERS



MARCH

Tuesday3 at Sacramento

HOME GAME: Thursday 5 vs. CHICAGO

HOME GAME: Friday 6 vs. NEW ORLEANS

HOME GAME: Sunday 8 vs. CHARLOTTE

Tuesday 10 at Milwaukee

Thursday 12 at Indiana

Friday 13 at Toronto

Monday 16 at Boston

Tuesday 17 at Minnesota

Thursday 19 at San Antonio

HOME GAME: Saturday 21 vs. MILWAUKEE

HOME GAME: Sunday 22 vs. TORONTO

HOME GAME: Tuesday 24 vs. DENVER

HOME GAME: Saturday 28 vs. UTAH

Monday 30 at Memphis 5:00

Tuesday 31 at Orlando 4:00

APRIL

Thursday 2 at Charlotte

Sunday 5 at Chicago

HOME GAME: Tuesday 7 vs. HOUSTON

HOME GAME: Wednesday 8 vs. DALLAS

Friday 10 at L.A. Lakers

Sunday 12 at Oklahoma City



Catch the NBA action on ABC15, your court-side channel for several games this season- check out the schedule here.

Slam dunk deals

Last season, the Phoenix Suns unveiled a value menu for food items at games with items priced at just $2 each. Fans can get all five items - hot dogs, chips, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a bottle of water - for a total of $10. Read more about the $2 items, right here.