Phoenix Suns unveil value food menu with $2 items

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are unveiling a value menu for food items at games with items priced at just $2 each.

Fans can get all five items - hot dogs, chips, popcorn, a fountain drink, and a bottle of water - for a total of $10.

Phoenix Suns

The popular foods are discounted up to 77%, according to the Suns, and the menu is touted as the most affordable in the NBA.

"Winning starts with our fans. When I walk the concourse at games there aren’t food options for families who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That needs to change, so today we’re rolling out our $2 value menu for all home Suns games," team owner Mat Ishbia said in a statement online. "A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24. Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court."

The team also recently released a whole new lineup of food, including a Gorilla Souvenir popcorn bucket, special margaritas, Big Chicken items, and more.

See all of the food and drink options at Footprint Center here.