Utility assistance available to eligible APS, SRP customers

Chicanos Por La Causa is partnering with two major utility companies to offer emergency assistance to households in need.

Multiple assistance events are scheduled to happen throughout the month of July, offering up to $1,000 in support to eligible families and other resources.

Arizona Public Service (APS) customers can receive up to $1,000 in support, and Salt River Project (SRP) customers can receive up to $800.

Event dates and locations:



Friday, July 11 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Aeroterra Community Center – 1725 E McKinley St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Tuesday, July 16 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: APS CARE Team Open House – 5750 W Glenn Dr, Glendale, AZ 85301 (APS CUSTOMERS ONLY)

Wednesday, July 17 - 2 to 7 p.m.: APS CARE Team Open House – 8866 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381 (APS CUSTOMERS ONLY)

Monday, July 21 - 2 to 6 p.m.: MOCTEC Education Center – 1150 S 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule, call 602-805-1666 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2-4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.

Eligibility details

