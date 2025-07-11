Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen arrested after playground fire caused by fireworks in Surprise neighborhood

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a destructive fire at a playground last week.

A playground fire was reported on July 5 in the area of Parkview Place near Bell Road.

Investigators determined the fire was started by fireworks that a 15-year-old boy was playing with unsupervised.

Police say the teen was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with criminal damage, a felony, and reckless burning.

No one was hurt during the incident, but the park suffered serious damage. It is expected to remain closed for several weeks.

