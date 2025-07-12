WATCH: Chandler educators prepare for new school year

CHANDLER, AZ — In just a few days, students in the Chandler Unified School District will head back to school, but their educators are already in the classroom, preparing for their return.

Teachers in the district officially returned on Wednesday to get their classrooms ready and do some professional development. Students return on Wednesday, July 16.

“I’ve done it for 18 years and I love what I do. I love it just as much now as the first year I did it,” said Lisa Borin, a first-grade teacher with Chandler Traditional Academy Independence Campus.

For fifth-grade teacher Cetara Anspaugh, this will be her first year teaching alone. She did student-teaching in the same school before she graduated.

“It's exciting and a little nerve-racking too, but mostly exciting,” she told ABC15.

To see how educators are preparing for young, curious minds, why they got into this profession and how they’ll be educating students, watch the video above.