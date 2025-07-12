Valley seniors suffer in 96-degree home after AC fails during record heat wave

EL MIRAGE, AZ — Gary Cioccio, 65, and Mary Cioccio, 75, have been without functioning air conditioning in their El Mirage rental home since June 30th.

"It's traumatizing," Gary said.

The couple says they wake up drenched in sweat and have resorted to sitting upright to try to cool off when their bedding becomes too damp.

"We have so many medical problems, and I actually could die," Mary said. "I can't take my medicine because I get sick because it's so hot."

Inside their home, temperatures have reached 96 degrees. The Cioccios purchased a temporary AC unit for $400 — something they say their property manager didn't provide.

"Day and night," Gary said of the temporary unit that frequently trips the circuit breaker, shutting off their fans.

The couple showed documentation of multiple repair requests since their air conditioning failed. They say maintenance workers have visited three times but have not resolved the issue.

"I can't even express words on how I and my wife feel about what they're doing to us," Gary said.

ABC15 reached out to the property management company, which has not yet responded.

The Cioccios are not alone. As temperatures climbed to 118 degrees this week, two more Valley renters contacted us to report their air conditioning has been out for days.

Travis Scroggin, owner of Rightway Heating and Cooling in Phoenix, says there are three ways to relieve stress on air conditioning systems: change filters monthly, keep dirt and dust out of the system, and schedule maintenance twice a year.

"When we're seeing these three digit temperatures, it's really going to put a lot of stress on that system,” owner Travis Scroggin said. “A lot of that general maintenance can help prevent a lot of those expensive repairs that we see.”

The Cioccios say they requested air conditioning maintenance before summer began, but it didn't happen. Now, in a sweltering inferno, they're simply hoping for relief.

"It would mean the world right now,” Gary said. “Because the way we feel, it's feels like life and death. It seriously does.”

