Jane Caffrey joined ABC15 September 2024 as a multimedia journalist. She is passionate about listening to concerns and digging deep to find answers, and she enjoys shooting and editing special reports, taking an in-depth look at crucial topics. Jane incorporates Spanish into her reporting to highlight issues that impact Hispanic communities.

Originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, she is excited to explore sunny Arizona and the diverse stories the Valley has to offer.

Jane came to Arizona from Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked as a reporter and anchor for NBC Connecticut’s magazine-style newscast “The News at 7.”

She received an SPJ Connecticut Award in the category of Diversity Coverage for a special report on the Army's only all-Latino unit, and another SPJ award for Video Storytelling for a piece that offered an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the state’s new recreational cannabis industry.

Prior to that, Jane worked as an evening anchor in Roanoke, Virginia. She was on the ground as protesters in Richmond swarmed Confederate monuments in the wake of George Floyd’s death, a turning point in how the capital city commemorates its past.

As a weekend anchor in Corpus Christi, Texas, Jane filed several reports from the U.S.-Mexico border on immigration policy, flew with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to Puerto Rico as crews provided aid following Hurricane Maria, and spent a year covering the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey. Jane started her career as a producer for CNN in Los Angeles and New York, collaborating on documentaries and interviewing stars on the red carpet.

She is a graduate of NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute and Carleton College.

A dog mom to a rambunctious black lab, Jane loves exploring hiking trails with her four-legged companion and spending time in the water swimming or kayaking. A lifelong tennis player, she has been getting out on the pickleball court and delving into the vibrant arts, culture, food, and music scenes across the Valley.