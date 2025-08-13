Programs to help Arizona families afford air conditioning replacements and repairs

PHOENIX — In Arizona's triple-digit heat, air conditioning is not a luxury: it’s a necessity. Yet when your HVAC system fails, affording a replacement or repair can feel daunting. Now, new programs are helping families stay cool and safe this summer.

For ABC15 Smart Shopper Marzia Munari, the crisis hit in July, when her central air system broke down.

“It was awful,” Munari said. “I have my mom, that’s 85 years old, and my daughter with Down syndrome, 20 years old. I didn’t know what to do because it was just way too much money for me to afford it.”

After relying on fans and a temporary window unit, Munari eventually got her system repaired after three weeks. Now she is learning about a new program that she thinks might have helped.

“Most customers we’ve spoken to say repairing a unit is up to $15,000,” Amanda DuBose, a Walmart spokesperson, told Munari. “Not very many people have $15,000 sitting around.”

That is why this summer, Walmart launched a nationwide partnership with Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems. Customers can visit the HVAC section on Walmart’s website and request an assessment from a Bryant provider.

DuBose explains Walmart shoppers who utilize the pilot program can unlock savings that include:

-A 5% discount on replacements or services

-An extended 10-year warranty

-Flexible payment plans

"We know that heating and cooling can be extremely expensive. It's a huge cost, especially living here in Phoenix," DuBose said. "If your air conditioning goes down, it's an emergency. So we are always looking for ways to help our customers save money."

The local, family-owned HVAC company Parker & Sons is also offering deals through September. Riley Caterson, a Senior Technician, says their Super Summer Savings Bundle includes:

-Up to $1,500 off high-efficiency AC units

-Three years of free maintenance

-0% interest and no payments for up to 12 months upon approval

“In Arizona, you can’t live without air conditioning,” Caterson said. “These payment options help people get comfortable today, while planning for other expenses.”

Right now, Parker & Sons is also hosting an event to celebrate seniors. Now through August 15th, you can nominate a local senior to receive a free AC unit.

For those facing financial hardship, AllThrive365 may also provide a lifeline. The nonprofit provides free central air conditioning systems to qualifying Arizona households, funded by the state’s utility companies.

Katie Martin, who oversees home improvements for the nonprofit, says they have served 25 households this summer, including an 85-year-old woman who had not had AC for two years.

“She reached out to us through a fax machine, that’s the only technology she had,” Martin said. “We got the application and were able to help her.”

AllThrive365 hopes to assist even more families through October, with the help of community donations.

All programs that aim to do more than cool homes.

“I’m sure I’m not the only one that needs help,” Munari said. “If there’s a big purchase like that, it would be helpful for a lot of the people in the community.”

They also provide safety, dignity, and peace of mind.

