Valley Metro to offer free rides on New Year's Eve night

PHOENIX — Those celebrating the new year will be able to get a no-cost ride to their destination thanks to Valley Metro.

From 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve to 2 a.m. or the end of service on New Year's Day, rides will be free of charge.

Valley Metro is partnering with Molson Coors again this year to make free rides possible.

The two have partnered to bring the program to Phoenix on New Year's Eve every year since 2013.

“Whether you’re heading to a countdown event, meeting friends for a night out or exploring local festivities, your ride is covered so you can focus on the fun and celebrate responsibly," said Valley Metro CEO Jessica Mefford-Miller.

Molson Coors is also offering free rides in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, and Washington, D.C.

The free rides will be offered across all Valley Metro modes of transit, including bus, rail, and paratransit.

You can plan your trip on Valley Metro's website or the Valley Metro app.