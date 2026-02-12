WATCH: Arizona bill would ban 'real-time' warnings about law enforcement

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arizona bill would ban 'real-time' warnings about law enforcement

Arizona state lawmakers are considering a bill that would make "real-time" warnings to someone about law enforcement coming to arrest them illegal.
Arizona bill would ban 'real-time' warnings about law enforcement
PHOENIX — Arizona state lawmakers are considering a bill that would make "real-time" warnings to someone about law enforcement coming to arrest them illegal.

Senate Majority Leader John Kavanagh, the sponsor of Senate Bill 1635, called the measure a “direct response” to a fellow state senator’s posts on social media about sightings of federal immigration officers.

However, he told ABC15 such posts can't be banned because of constitutional issues. The legislation would make it a misdemeanor to warn a specific person about an imminent arrest.

ABC15's Manuelita Beck has more on what the bill would do in the video player above.

