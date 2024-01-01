Manuelita Beck

Manuelita Beck is a journalist with nearly two decades of experience in digital transformation, editing, and multimedia production.

She joined ABC15 Arizona in January 2024 to cover politics as a multimedia journalist through the Scripps Journalism Journey Initiative.

Manuelita previously was an editor at the Philadelphia Inquirer, Arizona Republic, USA Today, and Indianapolis Star. She has edited a wide variety of topics including education, housing insecurity, entertainment and politics. Her political background includes coverage of the 2022 elections in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the 2021 Capitol riot, and the 2020 election.

She also was a coach in Poynter’s Table Stakes program, helping news outlets build sustainable publishing businesses, and led digital strategy at the Indianapolis Star and for the Arizona Republic’s features team.

A New Mexico native and second-generation journalist, Manuelita got her first media job at age 8 when her mom recruited her for a radio public-service announcement about brushing your teeth. She has bachelor’s degrees in government and studio art from New Mexico State University and the University of New Mexico.

She is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and is Tábąąhá (Water's Edge Clan), and is also half Hispanic.

A longtime comic book reader and Star Wars fan, Manuelita organized panels for Phoenix Fan Fusion for several years. She is an obsessive Vegas Golden Knights fan and spends most of her free time watching hockey, Diamondbacks and Mariners baseball, and Formula One racing. A lifelong SuperSonics fan, she also roots for whoever is playing the Thunder.

She lives in the West Valley with her partner and cat.

You can follow Manuelita on BlueSky here.