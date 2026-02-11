WATCH: Looking at tech’s role in the search for Nancy Guthrie

TUCSON, AZ — Investigators are digging deep into code, doorbell video, and artificial intelligence in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

In this report, we break down how AI can analyze more than just a suspect’s face, including the way someone walks, and how that technology could help narrow leads.

An ASU professor also warns about how AI could create false leads in the investigation and why investigators need to be careful of saying it is definitive proof.

Watch the full breakdown above as ABC15 speaks with Arizona AI and crypto experts about how modern technology is shaping this case.