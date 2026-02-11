ASU turns industrial wastewater into ultra-pure water

Arizona’s industrial boom is driving up water demand, from semiconductor plants to expanding data centers. A team of scientists at Arizona State University is testing technology to repurify and recycle heavily contaminated industrial wastewater.

Using advanced membrane filtration, the technology can handle water even more contaminated than seawater, creating a potential closed-loop system where nearly every drop of industrial wastewater is reused.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs shows how the system works, how it could reduce water stress in Arizona, and what challenges researchers still face before it can be deployed full-scale.