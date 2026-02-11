Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

ASU turns industrial wastewater into ultra-pure water

Researchers develop mobile system to recycle water for semiconductor plants and data centers
Arizona’s industrial boom is driving up water demand, from semiconductor plants to expanding data centers. A team of scientists at Arizona State University is testing technology to repurify and recycle heavily contaminated industrial wastewater. Using advanced membrane filtration, the technology can handle water even more contaminated than seawater, creating a potential closed-loop system where nearly every drop of industrial wastewater is reused.
ASU turns industrial wastewater into ultra-pure water
Posted

Arizona’s industrial boom is driving up water demand, from semiconductor plants to expanding data centers. A team of scientists at Arizona State University is testing technology to repurify and recycle heavily contaminated industrial wastewater.

Using advanced membrane filtration, the technology can handle water even more contaminated than seawater, creating a potential closed-loop system where nearly every drop of industrial wastewater is reused.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs shows how the system works, how it could reduce water stress in Arizona, and what challenges researchers still face before it can be deployed full-scale.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen