Let ABC15 Know Team volunteers help viewers get their money and resolve their consumer problems 

The Let ABC15 Know Team Better Business Bureau volunteers are always working hard for you! Here are just a few examples of how our volunteers have been able to help resolve billing disputes and recover nearly $2,000 in overcharges and erroneous fees from companies.

CenturyLink billing dispute resolved after months of advocacy

Viewer Belinda contacted Let ABC15 Know after struggling with a bill from CenturyLink after cancelling her phone service with them. Despite her attempts to resolve the issue directly with the company, she remained stuck in a billing dispute.

"I have tried unsuccessfully to reason with CenturyLink. Will you be able to assist me?" - Belinda wrote in her email to the consumer team.

Better Business Bureau volunteer Joe took on Belinda's case. He worked with her and representatives from CenturyLink and spent months going back and forth. His persistence paid off when the company finally issued Belinda her full refund.

89-year-old gets money back from chiropractor's office

Dory, 89, called Let ABC15 Know after a local chiropractor's office failed to provide a complete refund for a pillow she purchased and decided to return.

"Please be sure and help me. It would really be appreciated. "Like I said, I'm 89 years old and they've overcharged me, and I need that money," Dory explained.

BBB volunteer Larry answered her call for help! He worked with the chiropractor's office and was able to deliver her a full refund.

"I just wanted to thank Larry, profusely, for helping me out. They returned my money immediately!" Dory said.

She added her appreciation for Larry's assistance: "I just want to make sure he gets this message and that he knows how much it meant to me. He was so kind and really helped me out."

Lowe's refunds nearly $1,800 for duplicate vanity charge

Pam from Scottsdale contacted Let ABC15 Know after Lowe's charged her for two bathroom vanities when she only ordered one.

Let ABC15 Know volunteer Andrew looked into Pam's case and contacted Lowe's directly. The company explained that they had not received proper notification from their vendor that the order was for only one vanity instead of two.

Following Andrew's intervention, Lowe's issued Pam a full refund of nearly $1,800.

How to get help with consumer problems

If you find yourself in a similar situation with a business not giving you your money back or not responding to you, don't hesitate to ask for help from the Let ABC15 Know team. Email Consumer@abc15.com or call 1-855-323-1515.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.