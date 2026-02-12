Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tempe plans Valley’s first affordable housing fire station combo 

Similar developments exist in Alexandria, Virginia and Vancouver, Canada
City leaders recently approved the purchase of property at Baseline and Rural roads with the goal of creating an innovative, affordable housing development and fire station. "Land is at a premium right now. There aren't that many big lots available in our landlocked city," Tempe Deputy Community Health & Human Services Director Irma Hollamby Cain said. The proposed development would feature a fire station on the ground level with 50 affordable apartment units above it.
Housing for firefighters
TEMPE, AZ — City leaders recently approved the purchase of property at Baseline and Rural roads with the goal of creating an innovative, affordable housing development and fire station.

"Land is at a premium right now. There aren't that many big lots available in our landlocked city,” Tempe Deputy Community Health & Human Services Director Irma Hollamby Cain said.

The proposed development would feature a fire station on the ground level with 50 affordable apartment units above it.

Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Carman said the city will look at ways to reduce noise.

"We'll definitely find ways to make sure that we're good neighbors in this type of situation," Carman said.

Similar developments exist in Alexandria, Virginia and Vancouver, Canada.

