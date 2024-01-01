Lillian Donahue is an awarded, enterprise reporter whose career has taken her across the country.

She returns to Arizona after two and a half years in Raleigh, North Carolina. There, she covered the 2022 Hedingham mass shooting, breaking politics, as well as exclusive local impacts on global communities fleeing conflict abroad, including Ukraine and Afghanistan.

Before that, Lillian spent two years in Charleston, South Carolina. Spearheading local coverage of the 2020 campaign and reporting on multiple hurricanes.

While in the Carolinas, Lillian was a repeat contributor to national outlets including NewsNation and nationally syndicated political show “Full Court Press” with Greta Van Susteren.

Lillian previously reported along the Arizona / Mexico border in both English and Spanish, as well as in Washington D.C. covering topics impacting border communities.

She graduated from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at ASU.

When she’s not on the hunt for stories, she’s usually outdoors hiking, biking or skiing!