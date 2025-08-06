Man accused of killing pregnant 16-year-old has longstanding history of sexual abuse of minors 

PHOENIX — A string of sexual abuse investigations, spanning nearly two decades, are all allegedly connected to a 36-year-old man who police also accuse of killing a 16-year-old pregnant with his baby.

Police accuse 36-year-old Jurrell Davis and 18-year-old Jechri James-Gillett of shooting and killing 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, who was pregnant at the time, in July.

Investigators say Davis was the father of Dodd’s unborn child.

"Two monsters got together and decided that, you know, for whatever reason, they chose to do this, they planned this murder out and carried it out, and it's just, it's tragic all around,” said Rob Scherer with Phoenix police.

ABC15 is uncovering a disturbing trend of sexual abuse allegations against Davis with minors as far back as 2007.

Court documents said that Davis was accused nearly two decades ago of having sex with a 14-year-old girl while he was 19 at the time.

In that case, David pleaded guilty to child abuse with sexual motivation and was sentenced to probation for 10 years.

Late last week, the Avondale Police Department recommended new charges against Davis in a separate case, where he’s alleged to have requested explicit images from a 17-year-old.

The new recommended charges include Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Custodial Interference, and Interfering with Judicial Proceedings.

Mother Adrianne told ABC15 that those charges are connected to a case involving her underage daughter and Davis.

“I had been trying for over a year to get this man off the streets,” she said.

Adrianne alleges that her own underage daughter was targeted by Davis, and that her teen went missing multiple times last year, she says to see him.

"One, when I tell you, she's a different person. Now, the trauma that took place on this last go round,” Adrianne said. "I had to go to work, and during my work hours, a predator took advantage of my child."

Adrianne said she reported Davis multiple times to police and even filed an order of protection against him.

“There have been at least four or five missing persons reports that have been filed in connection with Jurrell since he had been served the order of protection,” Adrianne said. “The type of mind control and the things that were going on, I don’t think at times she felt like she had an option."

She attended the vigil for Zariah Dodd last week.

“In no way do I feel like that could not have been my phone call,” she said.

Adrianne said she will now advocate for justice not just in her daughter’s case, but Dodd as well.

“I will continue speaking, saying their names...I will continue to be at every court appearance,” Adrianne said. "I don’t feel like he should ever see the light of day.”