Where to find heat relief in the Valley in 2025: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

PHOENIX — On May 1, the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG) will publish a map aimed at being a vital resource during the deadly summer heat.

Heat-related deaths dropped in Maricopa County in 2024 compared to 2023 as cities across the county work to increase heat relief efforts. Still, a report released earlier this year shows Maricopa County had 602 heat-related deaths in 2024, compared to 645 in 2023. Eight additional deaths from 2024 are still under investigation.

Every year since 2014, county data shows we have seen an increase in heat-associated deaths. Most of the deaths were men aged 50-64.

According to Maricopa County data, more than half of heat-related deaths in 2024 happened on days calculated to have “moderate" heat risk.

Among indoor deaths, an air-conditioning unit was present in 88% of those situations, but 70% weren’t working.

This is a key reason why Valley cities and the Maricopa Association of Governments put together the Heat Relief Network. Essentially, it's a big map of the Valley with four types of relief locations - cooling centers, hydration stations, collection sites, and respite centers, which allow someone to rest or lie down during operation hours.

MAG said if we didn’t have this network, there would be even more tragedy than we’ve already seen.

“Heat deaths are preventable,” said Dr. Nick Staab, the Chief Medical Officer for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. “Last year’s decline in heat-related deaths shows that coordinated, community-based efforts work. But the danger of extreme heat remains very real, particularly for people without stable housing, older adults, and people who use substances.”

One of the focuses for 2025 is to increase coordination among city governments like Phoenix, Glendale, Chandler, Mesa, and Tempe, and to expand hours and days of operation at relief centers.

Live operators with 211 Arizona will take calls, in English and Spanish, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to help residents find nearby cooling centers, transportation help, utility support, or emergency A/C repair.

The heat relief network will be up throughout the summer.

The collection sites are always in need of things like water bottles, cooling rags, sunscreen, socks, umbrellas, and tarps. You can still become a partner and operate one of these centers.

