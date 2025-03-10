Maricopa County heat-related deaths drop in 2024 for the first time in a decade

PHOENIX — Heat-related deaths dropped in Maricopa County in 2024 compared to 2023 as cities across the county work to increase heat relief efforts.

A report released Monday shows Maricopa County had 602 heat-related deaths in 2024, compared to 645 in 2023. Eight additional deaths from 2024 are still under investigation.

“No deaths are acceptable, and we’ll continue to work to ensure our most vulnerable residents, including those experiencing homelessness, have shelter and heat relief options during our extreme summer heat,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a release. “But these numbers show that we’re having an impact, we’re making a difference, and we’re saving lives.”

2024's 602 heat-related deaths are still higher than any other year dating back to at least 2014, according to the county report.

Maricopa County

Phoenix heat-related statistics from Mayor Gallegos' office:

(May 1, 2024 through September 25, 2024)



1,358 heat-related calls for service (Source: Phoenix FD). Of those calls, only 203 were within a mile of a cooling or respite center during extended operating hours.

33,247 visits in respite and extended hour cooling centers (based on intake forms received).

30,304 visitors indicated they were experiencing homelessness.

29,757 visitors indicated they only wanted cooling services.

959 visitors received direct on-site assistance from Community Bridges, Inc. with various shelter or homeless solutions referrals.

Phoenix, as well as many other cities across the Valley, ramped up heat relief stations and water and shade resources in 2024. Officials continue to evaluate additional options ahead of the 2025 summer.

Read the full 2024 report from Maricopa County here.