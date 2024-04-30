Where to find heat relief in the Valley this summer: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

PHOENIX — On May 1, the Maricopa Association of Governments will publish a map aimed at being a vital resource during the deadly summer heat.

Last year, the Valley had more than 50 days at or above 110º. Popular hiking trails closed during the day, pavement far surpassed the scorching air temperatures, and, little did we know it at the time, we were in the middle of one of the deadliest summers ever on record for our area.

The number we should remember going into this summer is 645 — that’s how many heat-associated deaths there were reported in 2023, a 52% increase from the year before.

See ABC15's previous coverage in the video player below:

Record number of heat-associated deaths reported last year in Maricopa County

Every year since 2014, county data shows we have seen an increase in heat-associated deaths. Most of the deaths were men ages 50-64.

There have also been indoor heat-related deaths and illnesses, so it's always a good reminder to check on your neighbors.

This is a key reason why Valley cities and the Maricopa Association of Governments put together the Heat Relief Network.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Essentially, it's a big map of the Valley with four types of relief locations - cooling centers, hydration stations, collection sites, and respite centers, which allow someone to rest or lie down during operation hours.

Here is where the map will be starting May 1.

The collection sites are always in need of things like water bottles, cooling rags, sunscreen, socks, umbrellas, and tarps. You can still become a partner and operate one of these centers.

MAG said if we didn’t have this network, there would be even more tragedy that we’ve already seen.

“Our summers are really hot, they become unlivable for anyone who doesn’t have A/C or hydration. This network offers that support net to access those key needed lifelines... (we) can’t get through our summers without them,” said Cleo Warner with MAG.

The heat relief network will be up until September 30.

RELATED STORIES:

