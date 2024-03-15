Maricopa County heat relief centers to provide dog shoes, water bowls during the summer

PHOENIX — As community leaders work to prepare for the triple-digit temperatures in the months to come, they're not forgetting about some of the animals who also often struggle in the heat.

Maricopa County heat relief centers will reportedly be equipped with hundreds of new dog shoes and water bowls to help hundreds of dogs safe and healthy this year.

The funding for the products was approved by the Board of Supervisors this week. The county says supplies will be bought with $8,000 of Maricopa County Community Solutions Funding through October 2024.

“I am proud of the Board’s commitment to provide heat relief services for Maricopa County residents during the hot summer months,” said Supervisor Thomas Galvin, District 2, in a press release. “Offering dog shoes and water bowls at these centers will be a tremendous help for people trying to keep their dogs hydrated and protected from paw burns.”

The Arizona Humane Society offers tips on how to keep pets safe when temperatures rise, including how to know if the pavement is too hot for your pet's bare feet.

"Once outside temperatures surpass 95°, the risk of pavement burn increases for bare skin contact, including our pets’ paws! However, by doing the “touch-test”, being mindful of hot asphalt, sidewalks, desert sand (often found on hiking trails), and remaining indoors during the hottest hours of the day, you can help your pet avoid potential third-degree burns that require medical treatment and possible surgery," AHS says.

Arizona Humane Society

The city of Phoenix has already presented its 2024 Heat Response Plan, addressing the need for programs and services to help keep residents safe when the temperature rises.

New preliminary numbers released by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health show a total of 645 heat-associated deaths in 2023. That number surpasses the previous year's heat-associated deaths by more than 50%, according to MCDPH.