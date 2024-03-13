Record number of heat-associated deaths reported last year in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — More people died from the heat last year in Maricopa County than any previous year.

New preliminary numbers released by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) show a total of 645 heat-associated deaths in 2023. That number surpasses the previous year's heat-associated deaths by more than 50%, according to MCDPH.

“This tragic number shows us how much work we still have to do,” said Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, medical director for MCDPH. “With a coordinated county-wide strategy, nearly every one of these deaths can be prevented.”

Health officials point out that Arizona's heat conditions impact everyone, but certain groups are more affected, such as people of the age of 50, those who live in mobile home parks and people who are experiencing homelessness.

An evaluation of cooling and respite centers provided information about those seeking help through the Maricopa County Heat Relief Network last year.

Some key findings included:



About two-thirds of respondents indicated they did not have a stable residence

Most visitors to cooling centers had been to one previously and spent at least an hour during each visit for heat relief

Visitors wanted cooling centers to be open from 9 am to 7 pm daily, which would provide consistent heat relief on weekends and during the hottest parts of the day

Word of mouth and street signs were suggested as the top two ways to inform people of where cooling centers are located

The biggest barriers to using cooling centers are: Not knowing they exist Lack of transportation to cooling centers Not knowing where cooling centers are located



“Deaths from heat are a major public health issue within our community, and it’s going to take support from every level to improve the situation,” said Dr. Sunenshine. “Individuals, small and large organizations, and municipalities all have a role to play in reducing heat deaths.”

Residents can help take care of people within their circles with some simple actions:



During the heat season, check on people who live alone, are seniors, live on a fixed income, or otherwise may not have someone to identify potential heat issues quickly

Volunteer at a cooling center to help support expanded hours

Donate heat relief supplies to cooling centers. Email the Maricopa Association of Governments at HSinfo@azmag.gov for where to send supplies such as: Water Reusable water bottles Hats Sunscreen and lip balm Cooling towels



For more details on heat illnesses and data, click here.