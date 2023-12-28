AZ health officials' data show heat deaths surpass COVID deaths

PHOENIX — The Arizona Public Health Association crunched numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), showing that heat-related deaths in Arizona surpassed COVID-19 deaths in the timeframe of January to September 2023.

While heat-related deaths typically taper off toward the end of October, COVID-related deaths can continue through the end of the year.

Watch the video in the player above and hear from the Arizona Public Health Association executive director about why this is happening and a closer look at the numbers.