AZ health officials' data show heat deaths surpass COVID deaths

The Arizona Public Health Association crunched numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), showing that heat-related deaths in Arizona surpassed COVID-19 deaths in the timeframe of January to September 2023.
While heat-related deaths typically taper off toward the end of October, COVID-related deaths can continue through the end of the year.

