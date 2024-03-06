Watch Now
Arizona Humane Society opens state-of-the-art animal hospital and shelter in Phoenix

Solar-powered building has trauma hospital, boutique, kennels and coffee shop
The Arizona Humane Society opened its latest state-of-the-art animal hospital and animal shelter Wednesday morning and it’s unlike anything the Valley has seen before.
Posted at 9:03 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 11:03:00-05

Located at its Papago Park campus, this 72,000-square-foot solar-powered, two-building property features top-of-the-line medical care and one of the best adoption centers in the Southwest.

"Yeah, we are so excited to actually be open now,” said Dr. Steven Hansen, the President & CEO of Arizona Humane Society. “We've been building this facility for the last two and a half years... There's nothing like this in the country."

The first floor of the P.E.T. Center is designated for dog adoptions with beautiful indoor-outdoor kennels, meet-and-greet rooms, and play areas where you can bring your dog to see if there’s a match.

You can even grab a cup of coffee from Echo Coffee and explore the pet store in the lobby.

“When you're in our pet store, you can actually look right through the windows, and you can see puppies that are available for adoption," said Hansen.

The second floor is for cats and critters, featuring outdoor and enclosed ‘catios’ for your feline friends.

However, the Arizona Humane Society’s primary purpose is treating sick and injured animals in the trauma hospital. Over 18,000 animals are treated every year.

"You can even come in take a self-guided tour, view through the windows, watch animals being prepped for surgery,” said Hansen. “This entire facility on this side supports our trauma hospital, this side helps us engage with the community, so all those pets that we save can actually find loving homes."

And with the summer heat looming, the timing for this opening couldn’t be better.

“We'll be able to save animals when it's really crunch time in Arizona,” said Hansen. “So whether you're coming to foster or to adopt, or check out a dog and walk over to Papago Park, spend some time with us."

The new Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus is located at 5501 E. Van Buren St. in Phoenix.

Click here for more information.

