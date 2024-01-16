SB1047: New Arizona animal cruelty bill introduced to protect pets, prosecute violators

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society and Arizona State Senator T.J. Shope announced a new animal cruelty bill Tuesday aimed at further protecting pets and prosecuting those in violation of the law.

Senate Bill 1047 “defines cruelty to companion animals as failure to provide necessary medical attention, defines food and water that are fit for consumption, ensures shelter is safe, and provides protection during extreme weather conditions,” according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of animal cruelty investigations and efforts by animal advocates in the Valley.

Last year, AHS says its team responded to nearly 15,000 calls for service and nearly 10,000 animal abuse investigations, which is up more than 20% from 2022.

“By strengthening Arizona’s animal cruelty statutes, SB1047 will allow law enforcement across the state of Arizona to act earlier and more often in cases of animal cruelty and neglect,” AHS says. “The bill will also give prosecutors the tools needed to prosecute animal abuse cases to the fullest extent of the law. “

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she is in support of SB1047 “because it defines elements of the law that are key in securing prosecution of those who abuse animals.”

—

RELATED STORIES:



—

ABC15 has recently covered multiple high-profile animal abuse cases, including one out of Chandler involving dozens of rescue animals.

In September, officials seized 55 dogs from the home of April McLaughlin, who has been known by other names and was said to be running the “Special Needs Animal Welfare League.”

Last week, charges were re-submitted against Laughlin as the investigation continues.

First look at dogs removed from Chandler house, as hearing over custody nears

Some of the animals seized from her property months ago are still being reunited with previous rescue groups, with some reunions happening Tuesday.

AHS offers a website for animal advocacy, including education on current cruelty laws and how to help stop animal abuse.

You can report animal cruelty or injured stray animals online with AHS here.