Valley rescue groups tackling animal cruelty

Animal cruelty investigations have gone up across the Valley, according to the Arizona Humane Society. A group of local rescues are now teaming up to raise awareness and provide oversight, trying to keep animals safe.

"This lovely little girl is part of a litter that was being sold in 116° weather, in a metal cage outside of the side of a road," said Lindsey Graves, the director of Dawgz, Tailz & Wagz.

Graves said roadside sales are one of many cruelty situations that need to be addressed.

"We don't have laws in place that don't have gray areas so, there are a lot of loopholes," said Graves.

Graves wants to work on strengthening those laws.

The Arizona Humane Society told ABC15 animal cruelty cases are on the rise across the Valley. There were 9,916 total investigations this fiscal year, up 21% from last fiscal year. There were also 15,293 total calls for service, up 22% from last fiscal year.

"They can't seize the dog just because they see it looking malnourished in their yard," said Graves.

Graves has been working with Animal Rights Champions of Arizona to form an oversight board, called Arizona Companion Animal Welfare Board, that can tackle comprehensive reform. Dozens of other rescues are now getting involved.

"A lot of these laws should not be criminal. They should be civil because they're enforceable and then licensing... I mean, that's a law already and if, and we just see a lot of lack of owner accountability," said Kate Sivolella, founder of Poverty's Pets.

Sivolella said even reaching out and offering services, like free spay and neutering, can make a difference.

"Before we call the Arizona Humane Society, we try to work with the owners, and they are starving. I mean they're like, 'Yes. Help us, help us,'" said Sivolella.

She says animal cruelty has always been a big problem but was recently put into the spotlight because of the recent dog hoarding situation in Chandler. Now, rescue groups are using this moment to take action.

