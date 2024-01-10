Felony charges re-submitted against Chandler woman who had dozens of dogs removed from her home

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler woman who had dozens of dogs seized from her home last fall is once again facing a list of felony charges related to animal cruelty.

Eight felony counts of animal cruelty and 16 misdemeanor counts related to animal abuse were resubmitted against April McLaughlin on Wednesday.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation into McLaughlin and the animal rescue she ran out of her home called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL).

On Sept. 22, Chandler police served a search warrant on McLaughlin's home and seized nearly five dozen dogs during the search.

According to court documents, police had been receiving calls regarding the rescue for weeks leading up to the warrant being served.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, McLaughlin was released from jail after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for further investigation.

The situation has led the city of Chandler to consider changes to city codes regarding animal cruelty.