Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Felony charges re-submitted against Chandler woman who had dozens of dogs removed from her home

April McLaughlin faces eight potential felony and 16 misdemeanor charges
The woman at the center of a Chandler animal abuse investigation appeared in court Wednesday to attempt to regain custody of her dogs.
Chandler hoarding animal
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 14:45:30-05

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler woman who had dozens of dogs seized from her home last fall is once again facing a list of felony charges related to animal cruelty.

Eight felony counts of animal cruelty and 16 misdemeanor counts related to animal abuse were resubmitted against April McLaughlin on Wednesday.

The charges stem from a months-long investigation into McLaughlin and the animal rescue she ran out of her home called Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL).

On Sept. 22, Chandler police served a search warrant on McLaughlin's home and seized nearly five dozen dogs during the search.

According to court documents, police had been receiving calls regarding the rescue for weeks leading up to the warrant being served.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, McLaughlin was released from jail after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for further investigation.

The situation has led the city of Chandler to consider changes to city codes regarding animal cruelty.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61