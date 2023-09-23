Chandler PD serve search warrant on home amid animal abuse investigation

CHANDLER — Police are serving a search warrant on a Chandler home amid an animal abuse investigation Friday night.

The Chandler Police Department posted a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday prior to the search warrant. Officials say they have been investigating the situation for about two weeks.

Officials say an animal rescue is being run from the house and many of the dogs are special needs dogs.

A search warrant was obtained for the home, located near Cooper and Pecos roads, after a veterinarian contacted police Friday with additional medical information they did not previously know.

Police say that officials were taking "inventory" and assessing the dogs inside the home.

Police have not confirmed at this time if any of the dogs are being removed from the home or if any arrests have been made.

This incident remains under investigation.