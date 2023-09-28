Chandler police asking for public's help in abuse investigation at animal rescue

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are requesting help from the public as they continue to investigate a case of animal abuse at a local rescue.

Investigators said Thursday they are asking anyone to come forward with information about the dogs prior to being adopted out to Special Needs Animal Welfare League (SNAWL). Police are hoping to get photos and veterinary records for the animals before they were in SNAWL custody.

Dozens of dogs were removed from a home in Chandler last week where police say a woman, identified as April McLaughlin, runs SNAWL. Some of the dogs were found dead and others had to be euthanized due to their condition.

A search warrant was obtained for the home, located near Cooper and Pecos roads, after a veterinarian contacted police Friday with additional medical information they did not previously know.

According to court documents, police had been receiving calls regarding the rescue since September 8.

Police are also asking anyone who donated money to McLaughlin’s animal rescues to provide information on the name of the rescue, web link, date, amount and other documentation.

Anyone with this information is asked to email Chandler police, who have created a special email for the investigation: specialinvestigation@chandleraz.gov.

McLaughlin originally faced 111 charges in relation to this case; 110 charges related to animal abuse and neglect and one for vulnerable adult abuse.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, McLaughlin was released from jail and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office sent the case back to the Chandler Police Department for further investigation.