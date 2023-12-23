Arizona Humane Society sees highest intake rate in a decade

PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society hosted its Santa Paws Public Volunteer Event on Saturday, where people got to show some love and affection for our four-legged friends.

Organizers say they need all the help they can get with more and more animals coming through their doors.

One of the puppies that needs a forever home is Jingle. There is also an 8-year-old Rottweiler mix named Jeor, a bigger dog who is hoping his festive sweater will attract the right family to help him lose a few pounds.

“He came in a little overweight, but he is looking maybe for someone in the new year with a New Year’s resolution that might want to get out and walk a lot,” said Jennifer Armbruster, a spokesperson for the Arizona Humane Society.

Volunteers spent the hour making tasty treats for the dogs, cats and other animals for Christmas, using supplies provided by the shelter.

“We are frosting cookies with peanut butter or cheese whiz or cheesy stuff, and putting on bacon and snacks and oatmeal. It’s going to be a wonderful treat,” said Diana McSweeney, a volunteer.

The need is greater than ever. The Humane Society has seen more than 22,000 pets come through its shelter this year. It is the most it has seen in a decade and a 22% increase over previous years.

“We have a lot of need in the community to not only adopt but to also foster,” said Armbruster.

“I hope people think about before going through a breeder that there are so many wonderful pets in the shelter that need homes,” said Laura Underwood, another volunteer.

The shelter is nearing the end of its Home for the Holidays campaign, aimed at finding families for 1,200 pets this month. They still have a few hundred to go, and they are open for a few hours on Christmas Eve.