Arizona Humane Society moving to 'state of the art' Papago Park facility

PHOENIX — After more than 60 years in the Sunnyslope neighborhood, the Arizona Humane Society is moving its main shelter to a new campus.
The Rob & Melanie Walton Papago Park Campus, located near 56th and Van Buren streets, will officially open to the public on March 6, 2024.
While everything is being moved over to the new location, the Arizona Humane Society says its shelter services will not be available at its original location near 13th Avenue and Hatcher Road, where they had been since 1957.
"If you have found an injured stray, please take them to our new PPC campus at 5501 E Van Buren St. OR call our Field Operations Team, 602.997.7585 ext. 2073, if the pet cannot be moved," AHS said Tuesday.
Upon opening, the Papago Park Campus is said to have “state of the art” features and an expanded public veterinary clinic, along with a number of new units and increased care opportunities:
- Watts Family Medical Complex
- Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital
- Nina Mason Pulliam P.E.T. Center
- BISSELL Pet Foundation Spay & Neuter Unit
- Susan & Mark Mulzet Parvo ICU
- Veterinarian Student Teaching Program and integrated tech for real-time surgery viewing
- Doris Norton Kitten Nursery Unit with Bottle Baby ICU
- The Withycombe Family Mutternity Suites
- Meowternity Suites
- Convenient EAMT™ ambulance zone and dedicated triage area
- Flexible kennel space with maximum natural light to support circadian rhythms
- Ann Siner Foster Wing
- Kallie Rose & Rohit Tripathi Animal Assistance Wing
- Outdoor Pappas Play Yard for dogs
- “Catios” for outdoor enrichments
- Adoptions with calming “meet and greet” spaces
- Jamie L. Middleton Lobby, a welcoming orientation point for adopters, children, and public tours
- Retail store with gear-fitting areas for dogs
- Echo Coffee Shop inside the retail store, just off the lobby.
- Paw-cademy Classrooms and community spaces
- Suzanne Pearl Family Serenity Garden—a quiet, safe space for saying goodbye
- Cece Claudio Feline Critical Care Center
The new campus has been under construction since its groundbreaking in November 2021.
Take a look inside the new Papago Park location in the video player below:
Learn more about the new campus and its services here.
