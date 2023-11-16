Foster families needed to help overcrowded animal shelters in Arizona

PHOENIX — It has been longer than a decade since the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has treated this many sick, injured, or abused pets, according to President and CEO Dr. Steven Hansen.

The Arizona Humane Society shelters, along with many others across Maricopa County, are overloaded with animals, with many being treated at the AHS trauma hospital on the Sunnyslope campus in Phoenix.

"We are generally not this full this time of the year and we are at full capacity, which is unusual for November,” Dr. Hansen told ABC15.

The facility has treated 22,000 sick, injured, or abused animals this year alone, according to Dr. Hansen.

PHOTOS: See some of the pets up for adoption now in the Valley

"It's unprecedented. It will be the highest intake of any shelter in Maricopa County,” Dr. Hansen said. “During COVID, we were asked to not do surgeries that were considered non-essential. We believe that we're seeing the direct impact of animals that were not sterilized."

Talking about the economy and inflation, Dr. Hansen said housing costs are also playing into the large number of animals that end up as owner surrenders.

"Because now, when somebody is going to rent, there often is an additional non-refundable deposit and there's often a restriction in animal size. So all of that adds up to a very complicated scenario. People end up bringing their pets to us because they have no choice."

Foster families play a huge role in helping animals get healthy, according to Dr. Hansen. They also make room within the shelter for more animals to get care.

Now through November 19, adoption fees are being waived at both Petsmart Scottsdale and South Mountain Arizona Humane Society Locations, for pets one year and older.

For anyone considering adopting a pet as a gift during the holiday season, Dr. Hansen said the rules appear to be changing.

"Recent research actually suggests that pets as gifts generally work really well. Because when somebody's adopting for a family member, they generally know what this person is looking for, or maybe what they had in the past,” he said. “And, we have a no-fault adoption pet policy, so if the adoption doesn't work, we're happy for you to bring the pet back. We can find another home."

Arizona Humane Society – Petsmart Scottsdale Location :

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Location: 4380 North Miller Road, Scottsdale

Phone: 602-997-7585

Arizona Humane Society – South Mountain Location :

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Location: 1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix

Phone: 602-997-7585