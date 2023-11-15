Share Facebook

Mila Harris - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Curtis | 3 years old | 65 lbs | male | ID #A4908714 | Curtis is still learning his manners, but he's treat motivated and has already learned to sit! Volunteers say he tends to hop like a bunny when he's excited, but he settles down once he can get some pets. Curtis will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chuckles - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Collins - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Lando | 3 years old | 49 pounds | male | ID #A4906885 | Lando is one smart guy. He knows the sit, shake, and down commands, and he's excited to learn more. He would do well in a home that allows him to decompress and explore. Treats are highly recommended for this boy! Lando will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sebastian - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ofelia | 5 years old | 75 pounds | female | ID #A4903036 | Ofelia is a sweet, gentle girl looking for her forever home. She loves attention and will shower you with kisses in exchange for belly rubs. She'll even offer you her paw to ask for pets! Ofelia will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Taffy | 2 years old | 54 pounds | female | ID #A4904121 | Taffy has so much sweetness to offer. She knows commands and volunteers say she would thrive in an active household! Plus, she's a big fan of butt scratches. Taffy will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Etta - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rocky Balboa - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Junior - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Buddy, the 4-year-old American Bull Dog mix who was rescued by the Arizona Humane Society from an Emergency Animal Clinic. Buddy was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who reported that he had been hit by a car while he was roaming the streets as a stray. The collision severely injured one of his femurs, resulting in the need for surgery that would ensure he could continue walking without pain. After the operation, Buddy spent some time recovering in a Foster Hero's home where his goofy and lovable personality began to shine. While his big bark can be startling, it's just his way of letting you know he's excited to see you! Buddy would love a new family that is willing to take him on long walks and play wrestle in the grass. If he sounds like the boy for you, visit azhumane.org to learn more. AHS

Popcorn - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Keenan | 9 years old | 94 lbs | male | ID #A4355080 | Keenan is an old gentle giant looking for a home to live out the rest of his golden years. He can sit for treats and walks well on a leash. Based on his past experiences with other pups at MCACC, he will probably do well with other calm dogs in the home. Keenan will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tosha - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Oslo - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Patch - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stephanie | 3 years old | 52 pounds | female | ID #A4888427 | Stephanie is the perfect adventure partner! She is full of zoomies and loves to sniff and explore while out on walks. Stephanie might need some help learning her manners, but she's the friendliest girl around. She is currently at Heidi’s Village while we are over capacity. Stephanie will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gerald - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

