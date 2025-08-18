Valley woman competes in international festival in Ireland, honoring mom's legacy

A Valley woman is making ways an ocean away, and for good reason.

Twenty-nine-year-old Colleen Kelahan-Pierson is in Ireland this week, competing in "The Rose of Tralee."

Dozens of women of Irish descent, from all over the world, compete, demonstrate their poise in interviews, and display their commitment to their platforms and their heritage.

Colleen is a Valley native who is pursuing her doctorate degree in physical therapy. She works as a physical therapy assistant while going to school and is also a dance instructor.

Colleen will compete Monday and Tuesday night for the title of Rose of Tralee.

For Colleen, it is a very special cause.

Her older sister competed a decade ago, and her whole family was able to attend the festivities in Ireland.

This year, they are missing a special member of their family - Colleen's mother, Kathleen. She died last year of a brain aneurysm, and so for her platform, Colleen is hoping to raise awareness about people who suffer from aneurysms and strokes.

Although she had tried out two times before, Colleen knew her mom would have wanted her to give it one more try.

"I feel like she really wanted me to go one more time!" said Colleen. "She would have told me I would have regretted it if I didn't. I think she'd say she is proud of me, and I think she would just be really happy!"

To learn more about her and the Rose of Tralee festival, click here.

Provided to KNXV

Colleen is competing on Tuesday, August 19, and there's a special watch party happening at the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library! It all begins at 11:30 a.m.

You can also stream the competition online here.