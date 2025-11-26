Scottsdale's Adopt-a-Senior Program has record need this year 

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — They've got the boxes, the bags, and the baked goods all ready to go at the Granite Reef Scottsdale Senior Center for the first round of package pick-ups for seniors in need this holiday season.

It's all part of the Scottsdale Adopt-a-Senior Program!

"We've upped our game," explains Jenny Adams, Executive Director of Scottsdale Community Partners, which spearheads the campaign alongside Scottsdale Senior Services.

"It is one of the best things we do all year long. The seniors are so happy to get what they are given and it's heart-warming to be part of it," said Adams.

And this year, Scottsdale Community Partners says they are seeing record need. On an average year, they help around 330 seniors, but this year, at least 400 seniors will be receiving care packages, which are filled with all the holiday meal essentials.

"It's just tough. Groceries are high right now, and utilities are going up. Everything is more expensive, so seniors are turning to this program to help meet those basic needs," Adams said.

Seniors just like Lola Valenzuela who says the help is coming at a critical time.

"I'm excited," explains Valenzuela. "And I really needed the help. I'm having a hard time this year."

But for Valenzuela, unfortunately, it's not just money issues; she's also legally blind, meaning these care packages are all the more crucial.

"I'll be able to eat something decent," she says. "And stay healthy. That's how I look at it...I feel blessed."

Although it is too late to receive a care package for Thanksgiving, qualifying seniors can still sign up for the Christmas care packages. Scottsdale Community Partners is also looking for more donations. To learn more, click here: or call (480)-312-1700.