White Mountain Apache PD officer arrested after alleged sexual abuse, kidnapping

A White Mountain Apache Tribal Police officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with multiple sexual abuse and kidnapping charges.

Officials say Karl Eugene Leslie is charged in a 15-count indictment with aggravated sexual abuse, kidnapping (including one count of kidnapping a victim under 18), sexual abuse through fear, sexual abuse through coercion, and deprivation of rights under color of law.

According to the indictment, Leslie was an active officer with the White Mountain Apache Tribal Police Department on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation from April 2007 to June 2024.

Documents allege he sexually abused three victims between December 1, 2020, and September 25, 2023.

"The indictment alleges that Leslie forcibly raped and kidnapped two of the three victims, one of whom was a minor, and that Leslie twice engaged in sexual acts with a third victim by threatening her and placing her in fear," read a release.

Officials say each victim is a member of the White Mountain Apache Tribe on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

Phoenix's FBI office believes there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit information via their seeking victim page.