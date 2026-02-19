WATCH: APS customers push back against proposed 14% rate hike

PHOENIX — More customers are speaking out against Arizona Public Service’s proposed 14% rate hike.

Dozens attended a public comment meeting on Wednesday to tell the Arizona Corporation Commission the proposed increase is too much.

“Electricity isn’t a luxury. It’s an essential just like food and water,” said Sun City West resident Maria Bears. “And families simply cannot just use less as the costs rise and become unbearable.”

APS officials said the increase is necessary because of rising costs.

The five-member commission will ultimately decide whether to raise rates. Hearings are scheduled to begin in June. A decision is not expected until later this year.

The next comment meeting is scheduled for May 18.