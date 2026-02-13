MCAO files to revoke Preston Lord defendant's pretrial release conditions

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a petition to revoke Talyn Vigil's release conditions. The new court filing comes after ABC15 has learned that Vigil was arrested for a second time while awaiting his trial.

Vigil, along with the five other remaining defendants, is charged with the murder of Preston Lord. The 16-year-old was leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party when he was attacked.

Preston died days later, and seven people tin otal were charged in the case. One defendant, William Owen Hines, is the only person so far to take a plea agreement.

Last fall, ABC15 was the first to report that Vigil had been arrested again in Gilbert. The teen was accused of violating an order of protection.

Our team has been tracking the case, which is still proceeding through Gilbert Municipal Court.

Thursday, the Gilbert Police Department confirmed that Vigil had been arrested again on Feb. 5.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"On February 5, 2026, Gilbert PD arrested Talyn Vigil for one count of A.R.S. § 28-693, Reckless Driving, after officers responded to the 400 block of Silver Creek Ct. in response to reports alleging a dirt bike being driven recklessly on a residential road. Upon arrival, officers located 19-year-old Vigil, who admitted performing wheelies and burnouts on the dirt bike. Vigil was subsequently arrested and booked into the custody of the Gilbert Municipal Court," Gilbert police said in a release.

On Wednesday, MCAO filed a petition to revoke his release conditions.

"It's clear that the Defendant is disobeying the conditions of his release, including a failure to refrain from committing criminal offenses," prosecutors said in the filing.

It also said that Preston's family wants to be heard at a hearing regarding the potential revocation.

ABC15 is requesting information, including whether a hearing has been scheduled.