Ashley Holden

Ashley Holden is excited to be part of the A-Team!

She was born in California and is thrilled to be closer to her family on the west coast.

Ashley spent much of her life and career in the Midwest, growing up in Southern Illinois and graduating from DePaul University in Chicago. She also was a Div. 1 scholarship track and field athlete, competing all four years as a hurdler and long jumper for the Blue Demons.

She started her journalism career in the Quad Cities at KWQC, where she reported for the sports and news departments. Before leaving Iowa in 2018, she served as the Weekend Morning Anchor/Producer helping plan coverage of special community events.

Before moving to the Valley, Ashley found herself back at the anchor desk as the Weekend Morning Anchor at News 9 in Oklahoma City. She enjoyed waking up early with viewers and planning live, impactful interviews.

While in OKC she also reported for both the morning and evening shows covering the aftermath of deadly tornadoes, the impacts of COVID-19, and the state’s death row cases.

Ashley also helped with a series known as United Voice, which aimed to promote a healthy dialogue about race.

When she’s not working, Ashley enjoys spending time with her two fur babies and her husband Jarvis. She still enjoys running and has finished two half marathons since graduating from college.

She’s excited to start hiking and exploring Arizona, so send her some of your favorite activities and places to visit!