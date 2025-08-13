'The system has failed': Lawmaker over DCS says there must be change

PHOENIX — ABC15's interview with State Senator Carine Werner comes after the high-profile murders of three kids known to DCS.

The state lawmaker with direct oversight of the Department of Child Safety told ABC15 there must be change within the system.

ABC15's interview follows the high-profile murders of three children known to DCS: 14-year-old Emily Pike, 16-year-old Zariah Dodd, and 10-year-old Rebekah Baptiste.

"We have three dead children, the system has failed," said State Senator Carine Werner.

Senator Werner, who is the Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, first announced a probe into DCS after Emily was found dead in February of this year. The San Carlos Apache teen had been reported missing from a Valley group home licensed by the state.

ABC15 attended a public hearing back in May at the state Capitol. There, the Joint Legislative Committee over the Department of Child Safety heard from tribal leaders, DCS, and law enforcement.

"We have these awful incidents, and you know, we're missing something somewhere along the road here," said Sen. Werner.

She told ABC15 she would be meeting with the DCS Director this week and shares some of the same questions raised by the community, particularly following the murder of Rebekah Baptiste.

The next step in the ongoing probe will be a stakeholder meeting Sept. 3, which was told will be followed by a public hearing.

"It is absolutely tragic what happened to these three children and we want change," said Sen. Werner. "And I will make sure that we do get change."