'Our work is not done': Ben Anderson's loved ones continue push for justice in 2026

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — Family and friends of Ben Anderson are left waiting to see if they will finally get answers in 2026. The 41-year-old was murdered on New Years Eve back in 2021.

The mystery of his death is still unraveling. Despite major developments in 2025, there have still been no arrests.

"It's been four years, which is very hard to believe," said Anderson's close friend Susan Dzbanko.

She and others were thrust into a murder mystery, all while losing her best friend.

"In some moments it seems like it's happening in my brain, and in other moments it seems like it never happened at all," said Dzbanko.

Adding to the anxiety, those close to Anderson are left waiting to see if two suspects will ultimately be charged in the case.

"We don't know the circumstances leading up to it, but it's devastating," said Dzbanko. "It's gut-wrenching."

Anderson's body was found on New Year's Eve in the middle of the desert in New River, hours after canceling brunch plans with friends. His body wasn't identified until days later.

The 41-year-old’s Lexus was found torched in a Phoenix parking lot, and months later, his phone was spotted in a canal.

"It's gut-wrenching to know that we're so close, we're so close, and yet here we are again at the end of another year without anything actually happening," said Dzbanko.

Back in September, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office told ABC15 they submitted charges to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

"My immediate reaction was, I don't know who these people are," said Daniel Stahoviak.

One of the suspects, Jaden Kaufman, is already in prison serving time for manslaughter. The other suspect was not in custody.

MCSO would only share the charges investigators submitted for the 24-year-old already behind bars. Those included first-degree murder, robbery, and arson.

ABC15 reached out this week to MCAO to check on the charging submittals. Our team was told they are still under review.

"Maybe my brain has, you know, my heart's finally caught up with my brain and really understanding that there is no coming back from this," said Dzbanko.

Through grief, Anderson's loved ones are left wondering what happened four years ago. For now, they are focusing on sharing memories about their friend.

"He was the life of the party," said Dzbanko. "Whether he knew you for a minute or your whole life, you just felt like his best friend."

She is vowing that Anderson's friends will be pushing for justice until the very end.

"The fact of the matter is, while there are suspects who have been named, charges have not been brought, and our work is not done," said Dzbanko.

ABC15 also reached out to MCSO, but the agency didn't have any updates.

Anderson's case was previously featured in one episode of our streaming series Arizona Crime Uncovered.