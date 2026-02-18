WATCH: Isabella Comas' family speaks out as the search continues

AVONDALE, AZ — The search for Isabella Comas continues, more than a month after she was last seen.

Now, her family is speaking with ABC15 as they look for the 21-year-old.

"Bella was young, and she was full of life," said Comas' mom.

She sat down with ABC15 to share details about her daughter. With the case still under investigation, she asked that her name not be shared.

"She just, she was always laughing," said Comas' mom. "She loved her siblings. She loved to help."

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Comas' family has started a GoFundMe to help fund their search.